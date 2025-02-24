“Working together for a strong and sovereign Europe": Macron and Starmer congratulate Merz on Bundestag election victory

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24405 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 86583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51307 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111237 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98196 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112155 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116604 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149489 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115127 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93350 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50446 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106148 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 61639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 46548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 86583 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111237 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149489 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140386 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172873 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 19704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 46548 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132891 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134776 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163219 views
“Working together for a strong and sovereign Europe": Macron and Starmer congratulate Merz on Bundestag election victory

“Working together for a strong and sovereign Europe": Macron and Starmer congratulate Merz on Bundestag election victory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28347 views

The French President and the British Prime Minister congratulated CDU/CSU candidate Friedrich Merz on his victory in the federal elections. Merz's political party won 28.5% of the vote, outpacing the far-right AfD and Scholz's party.

French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated German CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz on his victory in the federal elections. He announced this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Macron, he is more determined than ever to achieve great successes together for France and Germany and to work for a strong and sovereign Europe.

In this time of uncertainty, we have come together to confront the great challenges facing the world and our continent.

- wrote the President of France.

In turn, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in his congratulations to Merz , expressed hope for cooperation with the new federal government.

"To deepen our already close relationship, improve our shared security, and ensure growth for both our countries," Starmer wrote.

Recall

The Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, led by Friedrich Merz, won the early parliamentary elections in Germany, gaining 28.5% of the vote. The second place was taken by the pro-Russian far-right party Alternative for Germany (20.8%). The Social Democratic Party of Germany of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz rounded out the top three (16.4%).

Merz announces date of formation of new German government24.02.25, 02:50 • 27018 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
germanyGermany

