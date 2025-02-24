“Working together for a strong and sovereign Europe": Macron and Starmer congratulate Merz on Bundestag election victory

French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated German CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz on his victory in the federal elections. He announced this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

According to Macron, he is more determined than ever to achieve great successes together for France and Germany and to work for a strong and sovereign Europe.

In this time of uncertainty, we have come together to confront the great challenges facing the world and our continent. - wrote the President of France.

In turn, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in his congratulations to Merz , expressed hope for cooperation with the new federal government.

"To deepen our already close relationship, improve our shared security, and ensure growth for both our countries," Starmer wrote.

Recall

The Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc, led by Friedrich Merz, won the early parliamentary elections in Germany, gaining 28.5% of the vote. The second place was taken by the pro-Russian far-right party Alternative for Germany (20.8%). The Social Democratic Party of Germany of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz rounded out the top three (16.4%).

Merz announces date of formation of new German government