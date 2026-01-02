$42.170.18
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 10669 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 17764 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 28464 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 21466 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 58675 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 85271 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 63078 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 57321 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 190299 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Woman's body found near Syrets River in Kyiv: police investigating circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The body of an unidentified woman was found near the Syrets River in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. No signs of violent death were found, and a criminal investigation has been launched.

Woman's body found near Syrets River in Kyiv: police investigating circumstances

Police are investigating the circumstances of a woman's death in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. The body of an unknown woman was found today by local residents near the Syrets River. During a preliminary examination, no signs of violent death were found on the woman's body. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN

The body of an unknown woman was found today by local residents near the Syrets River. An investigative and operational group from the territorial unit and the capital's main department, as well as a forensic medical expert, worked at the scene. During a preliminary examination, no signs of violent death were found on the woman's body. 

- the report says. 

Currently, all circumstances and the identity of the deceased are being established, and her body has been sent for a forensic medical examination to determine the final cause of death.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder with an additional note "Natural death" - regarding the said fact.

In Poltava, a man threw a grenade on the street, cars were damaged by the explosion, and the man was detained. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

