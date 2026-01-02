Woman's body found near Syrets River in Kyiv: police investigating circumstances

Police are investigating the circumstances of a woman's death in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. The body of an unknown woman was found today by local residents near the Syrets River. During a preliminary examination, no signs of violent death were found on the woman's body. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

The body of an unknown woman was found today by local residents near the Syrets River. An investigative and operational group from the territorial unit and the capital's main department, as well as a forensic medical expert, worked at the scene. During a preliminary examination, no signs of violent death were found on the woman's body. - the report says.

Currently, all circumstances and the identity of the deceased are being established, and her body has been sent for a forensic medical examination to determine the final cause of death.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder with an additional note "Natural death" - regarding the said fact.

