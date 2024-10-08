Woman tries to hang Russian tricolor in Odesa: police investigate the case

The woman tried to hang a tricolor on European Square in Odesa, her identity has been established, police officers were working with her, the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident that took place this evening on European Square. The media published a video in which a woman climbed a pedestal in the middle of the square to hang the flag of the aggressor country, but was prevented by the citizens. The citizen has now been identified, police are working with her at the scene, and material evidence is being seized," the police said on the night of October 8.

Afterwards, the woman was reportedly to be taken to the territorial police department and her actions were to be legally qualified.

