Woman detained in Kyiv for praising aggressor at train station - police

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 61211 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102812 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165959 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137275 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142815 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138919 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181723 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112054 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172334 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104740 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98326 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109349 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111450 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 44042 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 51286 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165959 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181723 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172334 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199718 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188676 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141574 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141638 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146364 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137799 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154699 views
Woman detained in Kyiv for praising aggressor at train station - police

Woman detained in Kyiv for praising aggressor at train station - police

 • 13844 views

Police have detained a woman who praised the Russian aggressor at the Kyiv railway station during an air raid alert. The 2001-born Donetsk native was identified through a video on social media.

Police have detained a woman for praising the Russian aggressor at the capital's railway station during an air raid alert, a native of Donetsk region born in 2001 was identified through a video on social media, the Kyiv Main Police Department reported on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"During the monitoring of social media, the police found a video in which a woman spoke arrogantly about citizens who were heading for shelter during the air raid alarm and praised the Russian aggressor," the police said.

"The police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, identified and promptly detained the offender in a catering establishment near the railway station. The offender was a native of Donetsk region, born in 2001, who recently lived in the capital," the police said.

Currently, law enforcement officers are talking to the woman, and the issue of legal qualification of the attacker's actions is being resolved.

Man opens fire in center of Kyiv, detained - police02.10.24, 21:06 • 18818 views

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

