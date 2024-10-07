Woman detained in Kyiv for praising aggressor at train station - police

Police have detained a woman for praising the Russian aggressor at the capital's railway station during an air raid alert, a native of Donetsk region born in 2001 was identified through a video on social media, the Kyiv Main Police Department reported on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"During the monitoring of social media, the police found a video in which a woman spoke arrogantly about citizens who were heading for shelter during the air raid alarm and praised the Russian aggressor," the police said.

"The police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, identified and promptly detained the offender in a catering establishment near the railway station. The offender was a native of Donetsk region, born in 2001, who recently lived in the capital," the police said.

Currently, law enforcement officers are talking to the woman, and the issue of legal qualification of the attacker's actions is being resolved.

