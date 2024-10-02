Man opens fire in center of Kyiv, detained - police

In the Pechersk district of the capital, a man fired a shot in the air from a traumatic device during a conflict with a passerby. The shooter was detained. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the Kyiv police.

"The police received information about the sound of a gunshot near the Palace of Ukraine around 19:00. The operational officer on duty immediately sent police units to the scene, who promptly detained the shooter. According to preliminary information, a conflict arose between the offender and passers-by, during which the man pulled out a traumatic device and fired a shot into the air. No one was injured as a result of the incident," the police said.

The police noted that the offender had been detained, and law enforcement officers are currently talking to him and establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Addendum

A shooting occurred in Sheptytske near Lviv. Social media reported that an unknown person opened fire on a car. The Lviv regional police have already provided details.