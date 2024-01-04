Woman suffers eye injury due to nighttime enemy shelling in Kherson region

Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region came under enemy fire at night, a local resident suffered an eye injury, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

A local resident was injured in the night shelling of Novovorontsovka. A 68-year-old woman was wounded in her own home. She was hospitalized with an eye injury - the RMA reported on Telegram.

