Woman suffers eye injury due to nighttime enemy shelling in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
A 68-year-old woman was wounded in Novovorontsovka during the night shelling while she was at home
Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region came under enemy fire at night, a local resident suffered an eye injury, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
A local resident was injured in the night shelling of Novovorontsovka. A 68-year-old woman was wounded in her own home. She was hospitalized with an eye injury
Enemy fired 486 shells in Kherson region, two killed - RMA04.01.24, 08:47 • 36565 views