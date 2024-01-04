Enemy fired 486 shells in Kherson region, two killed - RMA

Kherson region suffered 97 hostile attacks over the past day, two people were killed, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 97 attacks, firing 486 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 19 shells at the city of Kherson. - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; an educational institution in Kherson district; and the territory of an enterprise in Beryslav.

"Two people died because of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

