Two of the two enemy-launched Shahed drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down two Russian Shahed drones
On the night of January 4, defense forces destroyed two of the two Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.
On the night of January 4, 2024, the enemy attacked with two Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the southeast. Both were destroyed in the Khmelnytskyi region
The occupiers also reportedly fired three anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
