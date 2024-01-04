Two of the two enemy-launched Shahed drones were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night

On the night of January 4, defense forces destroyed two of the two Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

On the night of January 4, 2024, the enemy attacked with two Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the southeast. Both were destroyed in the Khmelnytskyi region - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

The occupiers also reportedly fired three anti-aircraft guided missiles at Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Russians launch a missile attack on the center of Kurakhove in Donetsk region at night