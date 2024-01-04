Russians launch a missile attack on the center of Kurakhove in Donetsk region at night

Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the center of Kurakhove in Donetsk region at night, destroying a kindergarten and a school, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

The center of Kurakhove is under rocket attack. Around midnight, Russians fired missiles at the town, destroying a kindergarten, a school, a health center, and a coffee shop. In addition, numerous high-rise buildings were damaged - Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

According to preliminary information, he said, there were no civilian casualties.

All the circumstances and consequences of the attack are being established, he said.

