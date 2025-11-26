Woman stabs husband to death in Kyiv region over his pro-Russian views – prosecutor's office

Photo: Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The Bucha District Prosecutor's Office has notified a 54-year-old Irpin resident of suspicion, who was detained on suspicion of intentionally murdering her husband, allegedly for his pro-Russian views. This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in the couple's apartment during a domestic conflict, which was accompanied by mutual insults and aggression. According to the suspect, the quarrel erupted due to the husband's alleged pro-Russian views and his ties to relatives from the aggressor country.

The woman also claims that her husband repeatedly threatened to kick her out of the house and used physical violence – including twisting her arms. – the prosecutor's office said in a post.

During meal preparation, the conflict escalated again. In an emotional argument, the woman took a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the chest. The 70-year-old victim died from the injury before the medics arrived. The suspect herself called the police and an ambulance.

After her detention, she was served with a notice of suspicion, and the court chose a pre-trial restraint – detention. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the prosecutor's office is checking all the circumstances of the conflict and the veracity of the woman's testimony regarding possible domestic violence and the motives of the crime.

