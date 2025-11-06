ukenru
Brutally murdered 10-year-old stepdaughter: man in Zakarpattia sentenced to life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

In Zakarpattia, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his 10-year-old stepdaughter, whom he stabbed over 75 times. The girl's mother will also face trial for leaving the child in danger.

Brutally murdered 10-year-old stepdaughter: man in Zakarpattia sentenced to life imprisonment

In Zakarpattia, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his 10-year-old stepdaughter - the legality of the verdict was confirmed by the regional prosecutor's office in the appellate court. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The man inflicted more than 75 blows on the child - with his hands, feet, and a wooden table leg. He was in a state of alcoholic intoxication: Maya's five-year-old sister also suffered, with at least 12 blows recorded on her.

After the beating, which led to the death of one of the girls, the adults did not call medics or provide assistance. The stepfather and mother simply went to sleep, leaving the children alone. At the same time, the younger sister said that she spent the whole night next to her injured sister and only realized in the morning that she was not breathing.

Immediately after the tragedy, the man was detained. He was found guilty of beating and intentional murder of a minor child with particular cruelty (Part 1 of Article 125, paragraphs 2, 4 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and was sentenced to the most severe punishment - life imprisonment.

Also, a separate case is being considered in court regarding the mother, who was at home, saw the beating, but did not intervene. She is accused of leaving a minor child in danger, which led to death (Part 3 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the younger sister is under the care of her biological father and is undergoing psychological rehabilitation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement with a proposal to strengthen criminal liability for those who take the lives of or rape children.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment