Ex-boxer sentenced to life imprisonment for brutal murder of wife in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, a fitness trainer was found guilty of brutally murdering his wife during an argument. The conflict arose from domestic disputes; the defendant beat and strangled the victim, after which she died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office channel.

Details

In Kharkiv region, investigators proved the guilt of a fitness trainer who brutally murdered his wife and threw her body into the entrance. The accused was sentenced to the maximum penalty - life imprisonment.

The murder occurred in 2019, in an apartment in Kharkiv.

The 32-year-old man, due to domestic disputes, began to beat his wife, who was in a weakened state due to an injury she had sustained from his beating the day before.

As the investigation established, the man inflicted numerous chaotic blows with his hands, feet, and various objects all over her body. Noticing that the woman still showed signs of life despite her injuries, the man tore off her clothes and continued the beating.

Then the villain decided to finish the murder.

The wife was still alive, the assailant began to apply a red-hot object to her back, causing significant burns to the victim. After that, he strangled her - writes the press service of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

The villain also decided to shift the blame for the crime: he dressed the victim and asked his acquaintance to come urgently.

At the killer's request, he began to perform artificial respiration and heart massage on the woman, but the deceased showed no signs of life.

The assailant said that now they were accomplices, and threw the body onto the stairs in the entrance. Later, as investigators established, he asked his acquaintance to call an ambulance and threatened him, calling him an accomplice, while he himself went outside. At this time, the villain's acquaintance tried to call the hospital and at the same time continued resuscitation efforts.

As prosecutors established, the killer then fled the crime scene in his car, but law enforcement officers detained him at a gas station in Kupiansk.

The assailant categorically denied guilt in the woman's murder, stating that the case was fabricated, witnesses slandered him, and his wife was alive and had changed her surname and name.

During the court hearing, he behaved arrogantly and defiantly, humiliating the victim's parents. He did not repent of his actions.

The evidence provided by the prosecution was confirmed in court. The man was found guilty of intentional murder committed with particular cruelty (Part 4, Article 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

