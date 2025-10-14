Murder on the funicular in Kyiv: man sentenced to life imprisonment files appeal

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 3138 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 6826 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 9352 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 9454 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 13028 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 13964 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 15697 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 17534 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 27246 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34903 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
75%
751mm
Popular news
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 24872 views
Hamas released Ukrainian Maksym Kharkin after 738 days in captivityOctober 14, 01:31 AM • 10088 views
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 7466 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 24233 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 13946 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 47945 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 47942 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 55649 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 52112 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 56472 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Kaya Kallas
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Gaza Strip
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 23232 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 27905 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 29536 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 29290 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 56766 views
Actual
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times
Time (magazine)

Murder on the funicular in Kyiv: man sentenced to life imprisonment files appeal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

The former UDO employee, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a young man on the funicular, has filed an appeal.

Murder on the funicular in Kyiv: man sentenced to life imprisonment files appeal

Artem Kosov, a former UDO employee sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the capital's funicular, has appealed the verdict of the Shevchenkivskyi court. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that Kosov had appealed the life sentence.

When the appeal will be heard is currently unknown.

Context

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

On September 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Artem Kosov to life imprisonment for the murder of Materukhin on the funicular. The prosecution requested the highest penalty for the accused. At that time, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the prosecution in the case of the murder of a teenager on the capital's funicular was ready for an appeal.

Addition

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed an initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness13.10.25, 19:59 • 34903 views

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases; mostly, it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of serving the sentence.

It should be added that the prosecution is actively seeking the most severe sentence - life imprisonment for serious crimes against children.

Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children14.10.25, 11:16 • 9346 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv