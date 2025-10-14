$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 2374 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8712 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11572 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13807 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16867 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26738 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34549 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30046 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.3m/s
71%
751mm
Popular news
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 19705 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 20433 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 21493 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 20718 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 10340 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 44514 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 44400 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 52325 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 49001 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 53461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kirovohrad Oblast
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 21496 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 26164 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 27958 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 27773 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 55319 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Time (magazine)
Truth Social
SpaceX Starship
Starlink

Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2378 views

People's Deputy Yulia Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for serious crimes against children. She emphasized the helplessness of children before an abuser and discussed this issue with Ruslan Kravchenko.

Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children

Children are not just physically weaker – they are helpless and defenseless against an abuser, emphasized People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Law Enforcement Yulia Yatsyk in a comment to UNN, regarding the Prosecutor General's initiative to establish life imprisonment as an unconditional punishment for serious crimes against children.

Yes, I personally (this is not the Committee's position) support such an initiative

- Yatsyk stated.

She said that she recently defended her dissertation on the topic of sexual crimes against children, and therefore is knowledgeable about this issue.

"The specifics of the public danger of such crimes can only be understood by participating in the process - as a prosecutor, lawyer, expert, judge... Children are not just physically weaker, they are helpless, defenseless, and if they are connected to the abuser by trust, authority, dependence or fear, then this further complicates the victim's situation many times over. Therefore, yes, I will support such an initiative," the MP expressed her position.

According to her, she has already discussed his initiative with the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Yatsyk is not the only parliamentarian who has spoken out in support of the idea of an unconditional severe punishment for crimes against children. The initiative was also supported by a member of the Verkhovna Rada law enforcement committee, Vladlen Neklyudov. According to Neklyudov, it is not only about punishment for what has already been committed, but about the preventive function of law - so that potential criminals understand what punishment awaits them.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed the initiative on the need to introduce unconditional punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the Verkhovna Rada law enforcement committee with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases; mostly, it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of punishment.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the maximum severe sentence - life imprisonment.

And here the question is not about severity, but about justice and safety. When a criminal knows that for such an act he will never be released, I am convinced that this will be a deterrent.

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Statistics

Over the past 19 months, 67 children have been victims of intentional homicides; 531 children have suffered from sexual violence, 360 of whom are under 14 years old.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Child
Verkhovna Rada