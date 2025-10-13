Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness

Full support for the initiative of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to impose life imprisonment without alternative for the murder and rape of children was expressed by People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee Vladlen Neklyudov. In a comment to UNN, he also stated that he would convince his fellow deputies to support this.

I fully support his proposal. I believe that the current situation in society creates a very dangerous ground for the future. That is, if a criminal understands that by taking people's lives, especially children's, God forbid, it's even scary to imagine. And he might even behave well in prison (and get a reduced sentence - ed.). This is a very dangerous trend and can create a situation where, in the criminal's mind, it can untie their hands. That is, the idea of such impunity - said the MP.

According to Neklyudov, it is not only about punishment for what has already been committed, but about the preventive function of law - so that potential criminals understand what punishment awaits them.

He cited the example of Kazakhstan, where the rules for castrating pedophiles were recently updated, and emphasized that as a European country moving towards the EU, we cannot follow such a path, but we must fight and protect our future.

That is, it is a correct initiative, I think it will be supported. We will discuss it, and now we need to discuss everything, get together. I will speak for myself, I will not speak for my colleagues, I will personally support it. And I support it impartially, but consciously. I support it and will vote for it. I will express my opinion and if my colleagues do not support it, I will convince them to support it - emphasized the MP.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed an initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases, mostly it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of punishment.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the most severe sentence - life imprisonment.

And here the question is not about severity, but about justice and safety. When a criminal knows that for such an act he will never be released, I am convinced that this will be a deterrent - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Statistics

In the last 19 months, 67 children have been victims of intentional homicides;

531 children suffered from sexual violence, 360 of whom were under 14 years old.