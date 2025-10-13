$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 1104 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 4108 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 8522 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 11291 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 11584 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
01:46 PM • 11236 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 12496 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 13009 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 19423 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 12116 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.9m/s
71%
750mm
Popular news
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
October 13, 07:50 AM • 35308 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideoOctober 13, 07:59 AM • 16266 views
Combat readiness check in Belarus: State Border Guard Service reported on the situation at the border with UkraineOctober 13, 08:25 AM • 14511 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in GazaOctober 13, 08:38 AM • 23797 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changedOctober 13, 10:34 AM • 21122 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhoto01:30 PM • 12442 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 19422 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 29787 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 28309 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 33661 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 2408 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 4070 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 5286 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand update02:09 PM • 5544 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 43802 views
Actual
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

People's Deputy Vladlen Nekliudov supported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko's initiative for mandatory life imprisonment for child murder and rape. He will convince his colleagues in the Verkhovna Rada to support this proposal, considering it a preventive measure.

Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness

Full support for the initiative of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to impose life imprisonment without alternative for the murder and rape of children was expressed by People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee Vladlen Neklyudov. In a comment to UNN, he also stated that he would convince his fellow deputies to support this.

I fully support his proposal. I believe that the current situation in society creates a very dangerous ground for the future. That is, if a criminal understands that by taking people's lives, especially children's, God forbid, it's even scary to imagine. And he might even behave well in prison (and get a reduced sentence - ed.). This is a very dangerous trend and can create a situation where, in the criminal's mind, it can untie their hands. That is, the idea of such impunity 

- said the MP.

According to Neklyudov, it is not only about punishment for what has already been committed, but about the preventive function of law - so that potential criminals understand what punishment awaits them.

He cited the example of Kazakhstan, where the rules for castrating pedophiles were recently updated, and emphasized that as a European country moving towards the EU, we cannot follow such a path, but we must fight and protect our future.

That is, it is a correct initiative, I think it will be supported. We will discuss it, and now we need to discuss everything, get together. I will speak for myself, I will not speak for my colleagues, I will personally support it. And I support it impartially, but consciously. I support it and will vote for it. I will express my opinion and if my colleagues do not support it, I will convince them to support it 

- emphasized the MP.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed an initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Law Enforcement Committee with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases, mostly it is about punishment in the form of 15 years of imprisonment, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of punishment.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the most severe sentence - life imprisonment.

And here the question is not about severity, but about justice and safety. When a criminal knows that for such an act he will never be released, I am convinced that this will be a deterrent 

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Statistics

In the last 19 months, 67 children have been victims of intentional homicides;

531 children suffered from sexual violence, 360 of whom were under 14 years old.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Verkhovna Rada
Kazakhstan