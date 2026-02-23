Woman sentenced in Kyiv for fatal drunk driving accident

A Kyiv resident has been found guilty of causing a fatal road accident that killed two people. Her acquaintance, who allowed the intoxicated woman to drive the car, also received a sentence. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

"Following public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a resident of Kyiv has been found guilty of causing a fatal road accident that killed two people. Her acquaintance, who allowed the intoxicated woman to drive the car, also received a sentence. The fatal accident occurred in November 2023 on Starokyivska Street in Kyiv," the post states.

According to preliminary information, the woman, who was 20 years old at the time, was driving an Audi while intoxicated. She drove into the oncoming lane and collided with an oncoming Toyota. As a result of the accident, its 40-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger died.

"It was established that the perpetrator of the accident got behind the wheel a few minutes before the crash. Before that, her acquaintance, who was a passenger at the time of the accident, was driving the car. It should be noted that by court decisions, both the man and the woman were deprived of the right to drive vehicles due to being brought to administrative responsibility under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses," the post states.

Also, according to the case materials, after the accident, the Audi driver and the passenger went to a private hospital, from where they fled, and were later detained.

"By the verdict of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv, a 22-year-old resident of Kyiv was found guilty of violating traffic safety rules committed while intoxicated, which caused the death of several people and non-compliance with a court decision regarding the prohibition of driving a vehicle (under Part 4 of Article 286-1, Part 1 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the post states.

The woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for 10 years, and her passenger was sentenced to 4 years in prison with a probationary period of 3 years.

The accused must also compensate 5.3 million hryvnias to the relatives of those killed in the accident.

Recall

