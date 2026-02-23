$43.270.01
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 1122 views
The only large-caliber ammunition manufacturer in Ukraine stopped operations after searches. The Prosecutor General's Office reacted
10:23 AM • 4488 views
Comprehensive mobilization reform underway, 90% of deferrals processed through "Reserve+" - FedorovVideo
10:16 AM • 6216 views
General Staff confirms hit on Russian Black Sea Fleet missile unit with Bastion in Crimea
07:26 AM • 19352 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 32140 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 35541 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 56683 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 50440 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 50429 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 46932 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
Woman sentenced in Kyiv for fatal drunk driving accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

A Kyiv resident has been found guilty of a fatal road accident that killed two people. Her acquaintance, who allowed the intoxicated woman to drive, also received a sentence.

Woman sentenced in Kyiv for fatal drunk driving accident

A Kyiv resident has been found guilty of causing a fatal road accident that killed two people. Her acquaintance, who allowed the intoxicated woman to drive the car, also received a sentence. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

"Following public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a resident of Kyiv has been found guilty of causing a fatal road accident that killed two people. Her acquaintance, who allowed the intoxicated woman to drive the car, also received a sentence. The fatal accident occurred in November 2023 on Starokyivska Street in Kyiv," the post states.

According to preliminary information, the woman, who was 20 years old at the time, was driving an Audi while intoxicated. She drove into the oncoming lane and collided with an oncoming Toyota. As a result of the accident, its 40-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger died.

"It was established that the perpetrator of the accident got behind the wheel a few minutes before the crash. Before that, her acquaintance, who was a passenger at the time of the accident, was driving the car. It should be noted that by court decisions, both the man and the woman were deprived of the right to drive vehicles due to being brought to administrative responsibility under Article 130 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses," the post states.

Also, according to the case materials, after the accident, the Audi driver and the passenger went to a private hospital, from where they fled, and were later detained.

"By the verdict of the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv, a 22-year-old resident of Kyiv was found guilty of violating traffic safety rules committed while intoxicated, which caused the death of several people and non-compliance with a court decision regarding the prohibition of driving a vehicle (under Part 4 of Article 286-1, Part 1 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the post states.

The woman was sentenced to 11 years in prison with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for 10 years, and her passenger was sentenced to 4 years in prison with a probationary period of 3 years.

The accused must also compensate 5.3 million hryvnias to the relatives of those killed in the accident.

Recall

In Poltava region, an accident occurred involving four cars. A two-year-old child and two women were injured and hospitalized.

Alla Kiosak

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Audi
Toyota
Kyiv