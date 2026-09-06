Witkoff revealed details of talks with Putin in Moscow

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that talks with Russian dictator vladimir putin in moscow had concluded with "significant progress." According to him, the American side discussed a number of important ideas with the kremlin, after which it continued this work in Kyiv. Witkoff made the statement during a press conference following talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

We made significant progress in moscow; there were many other important, compelling ideas that we discussed there, and now in Kyiv - Witkoff said.

At the same time, Trump's special envoy emphasized that the path to a diplomatic settlement remains difficult. According to him, the parties will have to make certain compromises and narrow the list of differences that currently hinder the reaching of agreements.

At the same time, Witkoff said that the American team sees the necessary prerequisites for further advancing the talks.

We believe that we have all the necessary prerequisites to achieve this goal. As Jared said, resolving such issues is not easy, because if it were simple, everyone would do it. It is extremely difficult. But we are serious, we care about this, and we hope that all of this will lead to a successful, peaceful, and diplomatic settlement - Witkoff emphasized.

If the war continues through the winter, Ukraine is counting on U.S. support — Zelenskyy