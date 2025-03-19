"Will help reveal Putin's possible bluff": Meloni calls for extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Giorgia Meloni insists on applying Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to Ukraine, considering it an effective way to guarantee security. She calls on partners to discuss this proposal.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni insists on extending Article 5 of the NATO Treaty to Ukraine. She stated this during a speech in the Italian Chamber of Deputies, reports UNN.
Details
According to the politician, the application of Article 5 to Ukraine is the simplest and most effective proposal of all others, because it "will help reveal a possible Putin's bluff".
If Russia is not planning to invade its neighbors again, then it is not clear why it should not accept security guarantees that are only defensive
She emphasized that this proposal "should be put on the negotiating table".
Peace is based on security guarantees. We should not, like slaves, follow proposals put forward by others, just because we have to decide where we stand. Our role is to participate with our own proposals. The one who has the courage to make them does something useful," added the Italian Prime Minister.
Reference
Article 5 of the NATO Treaty is the basis of the principle of collective defense, which lies at the heart of the North Atlantic Alliance. According to it, if any of the member states of the Alliance becomes a victim of armed attack, all other members without exception will consider this act of violence as an armed attack on all of them and will take all measures that they deem appropriate to help the member of the Alliance who has been attacked.
Recall
Earlier, in an address to the Italian Senate, the country's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not being considered, calling the sending of European troops, as proposed by Great Britain and France, an "ineffective option" and proposing a mechanism for security guarantees between Ukraine and partner countries based on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.
US may relinquish control over NATO troops in Europe - report19.03.25, 10:00 • 11840 views