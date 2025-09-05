Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO

$41.350.02
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
September 4, 05:30 PM • 20711 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 40651 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 34297 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Veniславskyi
September 4, 10:04 AM • 37152 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 38918 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 29910 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 24354 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 53992 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
September 3, 05:28 PM • 42426 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with Zelenskyy
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France today
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipes
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 53991 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got married
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Russian dictator Putin stated that NATO troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets for the Russian army. He also cynically added that after peace agreements, Western troops would not be needed.

Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO

NATO troops appearing in Ukraine will become legitimate targets for the Russian army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

Details

"As for possible military contingents in Ukraine — this is one of the root causes of Ukraine's involvement in NATO. Therefore, if any troops appear there, especially now, during hostilities, we assume that these will be legitimate targets for their destruction," Putin said.

In addition, Putin cynically stated that allegedly after reaching long-term peace agreements, there would be no need to deploy Western troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW21.08.25, 03:59 • 55945 views

Addition

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, Russia must be deterred from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that 35 participants of the "coalition of the willing" gathered at one table in the Élysée Palace. They have a political and military proposal regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

26 countries expressed their readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. It is currently being decided how these troops will be deployed.

Zelenskyy: "We understand what the basis for real security guarantees should be, the basic framework exists"04.09.25, 19:42 • 3622 views

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Fake news
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Ukraine