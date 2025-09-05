NATO troops appearing in Ukraine will become legitimate targets for the Russian army. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

"As for possible military contingents in Ukraine — this is one of the root causes of Ukraine's involvement in NATO. Therefore, if any troops appear there, especially now, during hostilities, we assume that these will be legitimate targets for their destruction," Putin said.

In addition, Putin cynically stated that allegedly after reaching long-term peace agreements, there would be no need to deploy Western troops on the territory of Ukraine.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted. When peace comes to Ukraine, Russia must be deterred from any new attempt to threaten the freedom of Ukraine and Europe by strengthening the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On September 4, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that 35 participants of the "coalition of the willing" gathered at one table in the Élysée Palace. They have a political and military proposal regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.

26 countries expressed their readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. It is currently being decided how these troops will be deployed.

