Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 10345 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 15988 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 21607 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 22049 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19520 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39784 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40108 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42777 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 38023 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Zelenskyy: "We understand what the basis for real security guarantees should be, the basic framework exists"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

President Zelenskyy stated that there is a basic framework of security guarantees for Ukraine, which includes the identification of participating countries. 26 countries are already ready to provide military contingents or support them to ensure peace.

Zelenskyy: "We understand what the basis for real security guarantees should be, the basic framework exists"

There is a basic framework for what security guarantees for Ukraine will be, in particular, the countries that will participate in one or another security component are determined. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference at the Élysée Palace, writes UNN.

In fact, we understand what should be the basis for real security guarantees. The basic framework exists. We also understand that security guarantees are not about the future someday, they are about now too. We have a basis regarding forces, regarding specific steps. We determine which countries will participate in one or another security component - who on the ground, who can help in the sky, who in cyberspace, who does not have their own forces, but can contribute financially

- said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

26 countries expressed their readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. These forces will not fight against Russia, but will guarantee peace and send a strategic signal.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

