Zelenskyy: "We understand what the basis for real security guarantees should be, the basic framework exists"

There is a basic framework for what security guarantees for Ukraine will be, in particular, the countries that will participate in one or another security component are determined. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference at the Élysée Palace, writes UNN.

In fact, we understand what should be the basis for real security guarantees. The basic framework exists. We also understand that security guarantees are not about the future someday, they are about now too. We have a basis regarding forces, regarding specific steps. We determine which countries will participate in one or another security component - who on the ground, who can help in the sky, who in cyberspace, who does not have their own forces, but can contribute financially - said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

26 countries expressed their readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. These forces will not fight against Russia, but will guarantee peace and send a strategic signal.