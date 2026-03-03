The "Honest Mobilization" movement has published new dossiers on well-known individuals who are evading military service. In particular, the movement's activists have posted profiles on blogger Ihor Mosiychuk and activist Vitaliy Shabunin.

Thus, the dossier states that blogger Ihor Mosiychuk, who is under personal sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council, despite having military experience, is evading mobilization and actively criticizing the TCC.

"In the 90s, Mosiychuk served in the Soviet army. In 2014, he was involved in public relations in the 'Azov' battalion. Later, he was elected to the Verkhovna Rada, and thus was discharged from military service. But in 2022, Mosiychuk began to criticize Ukraine. He stated that 'our government is to blame for the war,' and that it could have been avoided through diplomatic means. Russian media dissected his statements into quotes. In 2025, personal sanctions were imposed against Mosiychuk. Mosiychuk is 53 years old, fit for service in the rear, and has no grounds for deferment or reservation. Being on the sanctions lists does not exempt him from military duty. But he fled abroad and actively promotes Russian narratives," the movement's dossier states.

As stated in the profile of Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, he was fictitiously listed as serving in the military for years without leaving Kyiv, while receiving "combat pay" and appropriating a Nissan Pathfinder SUV that volunteers had bought for his unit.

"Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, was fictitiously listed as serving in the military for years without leaving Kyiv. During his service, he received over 1 million UAH in 'combat pay.' But his service turned out to be a sham, as were his claims of 'participating in the battles for Kyiv.' On paper, he was a driver-electrician, a rifleman, and even a scout. In addition, Shabunin appropriated a Nissan Pathfinder SUV that volunteers had bought for the needs of his unit. After the disclosure, the State Bureau of Investigation notified Shabunin of suspicion of fraud and evasion of military service. He faces up to 10 years in prison," the Shabunin dossier states.

It should be recalled that earlier, the "Honest Mobilization" movement published an "evader's profile" on a number of bloggers and activists, including dossiers on Danylo Mokryk and Mykhailo Zhernakov.