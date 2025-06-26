White House says Trump 'very open' to Netanyahu visit

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 39638 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 38491 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 40672 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 63774 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 148261 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 74955 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 170713 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 72724 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63957 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67405 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.8m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news
Iran's Supreme Leadership says it delivered a "slap in the face" to the United StatesJune 26, 11:34 AM • 2828 views
Slovak Prime Minister Fico demands postponement of vote on sanctions against Russia: has a demandJune 26, 12:02 PM • 5690 views
Venice closes off entire area of ​​city for Bezos and Sanchez's wedding: ceremony to begin in the eveningJune 26, 12:23 PM • 16489 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 56096 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 57526 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 39638 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 57611 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 148261 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 170713 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 151599 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 56161 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 91354 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 65376 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 73099 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 63977 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

White House says Trump 'very open' to Netanyahu visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interested in visiting the White House, and Donald Trump is open to it. According to Israeli media, the visit could take place in July.

White House says Trump 'very open' to Netanyahu visit

White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt said on Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "expressed interest in visiting the White House," and President Donald Trump is "very open" to it, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

“The President is obviously very open to it, but we don't have a date. When we do, we will let you all know,”

Leavitt told reporters at a briefing.

Israeli media reported on Thursday that Netanyahu plans to visit Washington as early as the second week of July.

The publication notes that Trump and Netanyahu are close allies. The US leader condemned the ongoing corruption trial against his Israeli counterpart as a "witch hunt" on Wednesday evening, and Netanyahu previously called Trump "the best friend Israel ever had in the White House."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9