White House says Trump 'very open' to Netanyahu visit

White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt said on Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "expressed interest in visiting the White House," and President Donald Trump is "very open" to it, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

“The President is obviously very open to it, but we don't have a date. When we do, we will let you all know,” Leavitt told reporters at a briefing.

Israeli media reported on Thursday that Netanyahu plans to visit Washington as early as the second week of July.

The publication notes that Trump and Netanyahu are close allies. The US leader condemned the ongoing corruption trial against his Israeli counterpart as a "witch hunt" on Wednesday evening, and Netanyahu previously called Trump "the best friend Israel ever had in the White House."