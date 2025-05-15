$41.540.04
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
While Russia rejects the ceasefire proposal, the US offers to resume the work of the Russia-NATO Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

The US has proposed resuming talks within the Russia-NATO Council after Moscow rejected a ceasefire proposal. The NATO-Russia Forum was terminated after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Security talks within the NATO-Russia Council ceased after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

The Russian Federation is still evading the West's proposal for a full ceasefire. Meanwhile, the US has proposed resuming talks and meetings within the Russia-NATO Council.

Reference

A few years after the signing of the "Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security" act between the Russian Federation and NATO in 2002, the "Russia-NATO" council was created to discuss possible joint projects. This attempt at "partnership" actually ended after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Context

Uncertainty surrounding negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation overshadows the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Turkish resort city, which began the night before. However, it is still expected that subsequent meetings involving a number of officials will be able to clarify the situation more substantially.

It should be reminded that last weekend, European leaders demanded that Russia, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, agree to a 30-day ceasefire by May 12.

Today, high-ranking European diplomats noted that Putin's decision to appoint a low-level delegation to participate in the negotiations in Istanbul creates conditions for undermining negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Kir Starmer accused the Russian side of delaying the ceasefire. Meanwhile, the OP explained that Putin is afraid of a personal meeting with Zelensky.

Let us remind you

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey stated that a technical delegation from Russia and an American delegation arrived in Istanbul.

The German Chancellor stated that new sanctions against Russia are being prepared in the energy and banking sectors.

Trump on negotiations in Turkey: "Until I meet with Putin, nothing will happen" 15.05.25, 15:21 • 1188 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Keir Starmer
NATO
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Germany
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
