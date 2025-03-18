What was the most exported from Ukraine this year - the answer of customs officers
Kyiv • UNN
Most of the corn was exported to Spain, Italy, Turkey, Egypt and the Netherlands. Corn accounted for 16% of Ukraine's total exports.
The most exported product from Ukraine in January-February 2025 was corn, the State Customs Service reported, writes UNN.
Details
Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has exported 4.7 million tons of this grain crop, worth 982 million dollars. It has become a key commodity for export, accounting for 26.5% of agricultural exports and 16% of Ukraine's total exports.
Most of all was exported to Spain - 933 thousand tons, Italy - 725 thousand tons, Turkey - 639 thousand tons, Egypt - 593 thousand tons and the Netherlands - 514 thousand tons.
