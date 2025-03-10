Ukraine conducts the largest trade with Poland and China: data for the beginning of 2025
Ukraine's trade turnover for January-February 2025 amounted to $17.6 billion. The largest exporter to Ukraine was China ($2.6 billion), while the main importer of Ukrainian products was Poland ($714 million).
In January - February 2025, Ukraine's trade turnover amounted to $17.6 billion. Among the goods imported into Ukraine, the category "machines, equipment, and transport" prevailed the most in the first months of 2025.
Overall volumes and main countries
In January - February 2025, goods worth $11.3 billion were imported into Ukraine, while $6.3 billion were exported.
The following countries imported the most goods to Ukraine:
China - $2.6 billion;
Poland - $1 billion;
Germany - $841 million.
Taxable imports amounted to $8.6 billion, which is 76% of the total volume of imported goods. The tax burden on 1 kg of taxable imports in January-February 2025 was $0.49/kg.
Exports from Ukraine during January-February:
- the most to Poland - $714 million;
- Spain - $464 million;
- Italy - $449 million.
Import and export of goods
According to the service, 67% of imports to Ukraine consisted of the following categories of goods:
- machines, equipment, and transport — $4.3 billion;
- chemical industry products — $2 billion;
- fuel and energy — $1.4 billion.
The top three exported goods from Ukraine:
- food products — $3.7 billion;
- metals and products made from them — $624 million;
- machines, equipment, and transport — $568 million.
Supplement
When customs clearance of exported goods subject to export duties, during the period of January-February 2025, 41.2 million UAH was paid to the budget.
