What is celebrated on September 6 in Ukraine and around the world

On September 6, Ukraine celebrates Entrepreneur's Day, while around the world people commemorate the historical events behind Bulgaria's Unification Day and Pakistan's Defence Day, as well as initiatives marking Read a Book Day. According to the new-style church calendar, the Miracle of the Archangel Michael at Chonae is commemorated, while according to the old style, the Hieromartyr Eutychius is honored, UNN writes.

Entrepreneur's Day in Ukraine

A professional holiday established by a decree of the President of Ukraine in 1998 to recognize the important role of small and medium-sized businesses in developing the national economy, creating jobs, and building the country's innovation potential.

The holiday traditionally falls on the first Sunday of September and honors the leadership qualities, willingness to take risks, and resilience of Ukrainian entrepreneurs, who continue to hold the economic front even under the difficult conditions of martial law.

Bulgaria's Unification Day

An official national holiday commemorating the historic event of September 6, 1885, when the Principality of Bulgaria was effectively united with the autonomous Ottoman province of Eastern Rumelia.

This act of the Bulgarian people's autonomous expression of will put an end to the country's fragmentation after the Congress of Berlin in 1878 and became a decisive stage in restoring the sovereign Bulgarian state.

In Bulgaria, military personnel discovered a drone on Black Sea beaches near resorts

Pakistan's Defence Day

A national military holiday established to commemorate the beginning of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, when Pakistan's armed forces halted the advance of Indian troops near Lahore.

On this day, military parades are held across the country, flowers are laid at memorials, and the fallen defenders of sovereignty are honored.

Read a Book Day

An unofficial international initiative aimed at promoting literature, improving literacy, and encouraging people to set aside time for reading in the digital age.

The event encourages visits to libraries, book exchanges, and support for authors and the publishing industry.

Book returned to library in Australia after 150 years

Fight Procrastination Day

An unofficial observance dedicated to improving personal effectiveness, combating the habit of putting important tasks off until later, and developing beneficial time-management habits.

The Miracle of the Archangel Michael at Chonae

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the Miracle of the Archangel Michael at Chonae (Colossae).

According to a fourth-century church tradition, pagans attempted to flood a Christian church in Phrygia by diverting the beds of two mountain rivers toward it. However, the Archangel Michael appeared, struck the rock with his staff, and created a fissure into which all the water flowed, saving the shrine and the devout sacristan Archippus.

According to the old calendar, believers honor the memory of the Hieromartyr Eutychius, a disciple of the apostles John the Theologian and Paul. In the first century, he endured numerous trials, imprisonment, and torture for preaching the Gospel, but remained unharmed before wild beasts and in fire, after which he suffered a martyr's death by being pierced with a sword in his native city of Sebasteia.

Russians burned a unique wooden church from the 18th century in the Kherson region