What is celebrated on October 12 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 12, the world observes Spain Day, Columbus Day in the countries of the Americas, and World Arthritis Day. According to the new-style church calendar, the holy martyrs Probus, Tarachus, and Andronicus are commemorated, while according to the old style, Venerable Cyriacus the Anchorite is remembered, UNN writes.

World Arthritis Day

Established in 1996 at the initiative of the International Organization for the Fight Against Arthritis and Rheumatism, with the support of the World Health Organization.

The purpose of the day is to raise public and medical-community awareness of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, which are among the leading causes of disability worldwide.

The event emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis, timely initiation of treatment, maintaining physical activity, and expanding patients' access to modern medical and rehabilitation care.

World Day Against Pain (Global Day Against Pain)

Established in 2004 by the International Association for the Study of Pain, with the support of the WHO and the European Pain Alliance.

The event aims to draw the attention of society and health authorities to the problem of chronic pain as an independent serious disease that significantly reduces the quality of life of millions of people.

The day emphasizes that pain relief is a fundamental right of every person and calls for the development of palliative medicine and the implementation of effective pain-management protocols.

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International Astronomy Day (International Astronomy Day)

An autumn celebration of astronomy observed each year on a Saturday falling between the first quarter of the Moon in September and October. The event was established in 1973 by Doug Berger, president of the Astronomical Association of Northern California.

The main purpose of the day is to bring astronomy closer to people under the motto "Bringing Astronomy to the People" through free public telescope observations, lectures at planetariums, and popular-science events.

National Day of Spain (Fiesta Nacional de España)

The country's main national holiday, established to commemorate October 12, 1492, when a maritime expedition led by Christopher Columbus reached the islands of the Bahama Archipelago, marking the official discovery of America by Europeans.

The holiday symbolizes the historical unity of the Spanish people, their cultural heritage, and their ties to the Spanish-speaking world. It is traditionally celebrated with a grand military parade in Madrid attended by the King of Spain, members of the royal family, and government officials.

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Columbus Day (Columbus Day)

A commemorative date in many countries of North, Central, and South America, established in honor of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the New World on October 12, 1492.

In the United States, it is an official federal holiday, while in many Latin American countries the day has been reinterpreted as Hispanicity Day or the Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity, honoring the synthesis of European and Indigenous American cultures.

The Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs Probus, Tarachus, and Andronicus

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic faithful commemorate the holy martyrs Probus, Tarachus, and Andronicus, who suffered for their faith in 304 in the city of Tarsus in Cilicia during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian.

Despite Tarachus's advanced age and the youth of Andronicus and Probus, all three displayed courage, refused to offer sacrifices to pagan gods, and after being tortured were thrown to wild beasts in the amphitheater arena, after which they were executed with the sword.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate Venerable Cyriacus the Anchorite - a Palestinian ascetic of the 5th–6th centuries who embraced monasticism in Jerusalem at the age of 18 and pursued his ascetic life in the lavras of Saint Euthymius the Great and Saint Sabbas the Sanctified. After spending decades in strict silence, prayer, and complete solitude in the desert, he lived to the age of 109.

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