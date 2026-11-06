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What is celebrated on November 6 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

On November 6, World Paper-Free Day, International Saxophone Day, and the Day for Environmental Protection During Wartime are observed. Under the new calendar, believers honor Saint Paul.

What is celebrated on November 6 in Ukraine and around the world

November 6 marks World Paper Free Day and International Saxophone Day. It is also the day dedicated to preventing the exploitation of the environment during war and armed conflicts. Meanwhile, according to the church calendar in the new style, the faithful commemorate Saint Paul, Archbishop of Constantinople, while according to the old style they commemorate Saint Athanasius, Patriarch of Constantinople, and the Icon of the Mother of God "Joy of All Who Sorrow," UNN writes.

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

An official international UN observance proclaimed by the General Assembly in 2001. The day is intended to draw the attention of the global community to the fact that the environment often becomes an invisible victim of armed confrontations.

The day emphasizes the importance of documenting environmental crimes, countering the mining of territories, the pollution of water resources, and the destruction of forests and soils, as well as the need to include environmental criteria in conflict-resolution and post-war recovery strategies.

World Paper Free Day

A global environmental and educational observance initiated by the International Association for Information Management. The holiday became established in the first decade of November and aims to draw the attention of businesses, organizations, and private individuals to ways of reducing paper use by switching to digital document management.

The observance highlights the importance of preserving forest resources, saving the water and electricity consumed in pulp and paper production, and reducing the volume of household waste.

In Kyiv, the management of an enterprise is suspected of soil pollution with medical waste worth over 2 million hryvnias31.07.26, 17:48 • 6810 views

International Saxophone Day

A global artistic and musical observance dedicated to the birthday of Belgian wind-instrument maker Adolphe Sax, who was born on November 6, 1814. In the first half of the 19th century, he designed and patented a new instrument that combined the timbral qualities of woodwind instruments with the power of brass instruments.

The day brings together jazz, classical, and popular musicians and is marked by concerts, themed lectures, and demonstration performances.

International Day of Remembrance for Animals Who Died at the Hands of Humans

A commemorative observance established by environmental and animal-protection communities to honor the millions of wild and domestic animals that died as a result of poaching, the extermination of species, cruel treatment, industrial disasters, scientific experiments, and the use of animals in warfare.

105 animals were evacuated from Oleshky - Lubinets02.11.26, 15:10 • 5057 views

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic faithful commemorate the memory of Saint Paul, Archbishop of Constantinople, the Confessor.

The saint was elected to the see of Constantinople several times and was exiled by the Arians, who were supported by Emperor Constantius. For his steadfast defense of the Orthodox Nicene Creed, he was banished to Armenia, where the Arians killed the saint during the celebration of the Divine Liturgy around the year 350.

According to the old calendar, the faithful commemorate the memory of Saint Athanasius, Patriarch of Constantinople — a prominent church figure and ascetic — and also observe the day of the Icon of the Mother of God "Joy of All Who Sorrow," to which they pray for healing from illnesses, consolation in sorrow, and protection in difficult life circumstances.

"There is nothing sacred": Russians strike a church in Khmelnytskyi region — Regional Military Administration20.10.26, 01:44 • 10055 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

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