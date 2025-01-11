Wet snow, ice and blizzards: weather forecast for today

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 39244 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144618 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125807 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133527 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169521 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110361 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162924 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104410 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90409 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128776 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127437 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 88237 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100473 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169521 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190718 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179976 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127437 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128776 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142356 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134030 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151259 views
Wet snow, ice and blizzards: weather forecast for today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43611 views

Cloudy weather with clearings and precipitation in the form of snow and rain is forecast in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -8°C in the Carpathians to +10°C in the south, with icy conditions in some places.

Today, January 11, the weather in Ukraine will be truly wintery. In some areas, a blizzard is expected. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reported.

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine on Saturday.

Light snow is expected in the western regions, with temperatures ranging from -4 °C to +1 °C throughout the day, and from -3 °C to -8 °C in the Carpathians.

In the northern, central regions, as well as in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, there will be moderate wet snow and rain at night, no precipitation is expected during the day. Daytime temperatures will range from 0 °C to +5 °C.

In the rest of the country, there will be no precipitation at night and light rains during the day. The temperature at night will be within +1 °C...+6 °C, and during the day it will rise to +5 °C...+10 °C.

On the roads of the country, except for the south and southeast, ice formation is possible in some places. The wind will be westerly and southwesterly, with gusts of 7-12 m/s.

Image

Cloudy weather with clearing is expected in Kyiv region. No precipitation during the day. There will be ice on the roads in some places.

Southwest wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature during the day is 0-5° Celsius.

In Kyiv, the temperature is 0-2° Celsius during the day.  

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

KyivKyiv region
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

