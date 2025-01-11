Wet snow, ice and blizzards: weather forecast for today

Today, January 11, the weather in Ukraine will be truly wintery. In some areas, a blizzard is expected. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reported.

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine on Saturday.

Light snow is expected in the western regions, with temperatures ranging from -4 °C to +1 °C throughout the day, and from -3 °C to -8 °C in the Carpathians.

In the northern, central regions, as well as in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, there will be moderate wet snow and rain at night, no precipitation is expected during the day. Daytime temperatures will range from 0 °C to +5 °C.

In the rest of the country, there will be no precipitation at night and light rains during the day. The temperature at night will be within +1 °C...+6 °C, and during the day it will rise to +5 °C...+10 °C.

On the roads of the country, except for the south and southeast, ice formation is possible in some places. The wind will be westerly and southwesterly, with gusts of 7-12 m/s.

Cloudy weather with clearing is expected in Kyiv region. No precipitation during the day. There will be ice on the roads in some places.

Southwest wind, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature during the day is 0-5° Celsius.

In Kyiv, the temperature is 0-2° Celsius during the day.