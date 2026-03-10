Weather forecast for March 10: Ukraine continues to warm up

On Tuesday, March 10, partly cloudy weather is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any region of Ukraine on Tuesday.

The wind will be predominantly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 10-15°C, in the Carpathians, Chernihiv region, and Sumy region 6-11°C. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on March 10, variable cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation. Air temperature +13°...+15°.

