Weather forecast for March 10: Ukraine continues to warm up

March 9, 07:48 PM • 19849 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 53145 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 32116 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 38718 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 43541 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 27048 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 58616 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 32993 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 48808 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 66292 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Popular news
Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oilMarch 9, 08:46 PM • 10954 views
Sybiha and Lithuanian Foreign Minister coordinated sanctions against Russia and discussed Hungary's actionsMarch 9, 09:27 PM • 8880 views
Trump called the war in Iran a "short-term excursion"March 9, 09:50 PM • 7062 views
Trump cancels sanctions against countries buying Russian oilMarch 9, 10:56 PM • 40290 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has increased, first footage of the attack's aftermath has emergedPhotoVideoMarch 9, 11:32 PM • 8484 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 46619 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 52296 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 58618 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 56000 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 121946 views
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 14396 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 20662 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 20921 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 22136 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 26296 views
Weather forecast for March 10: Ukraine continues to warm up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1820 views

On Tuesday, dry weather with temperatures up to +15° is expected in all regions of Ukraine. In Kyiv and the region, there will be variable cloudiness without any precipitation.

Weather forecast for March 10: Ukraine continues to warm up

On Tuesday, March 10, partly cloudy weather is expected over most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any region of Ukraine on Tuesday.

The wind will be predominantly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperatures will be 10-15°C, in the Carpathians, Chernihiv region, and Sumy region 6-11°C.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on March 10, variable cloudiness is expected, with no precipitation. Air temperature +13°...+15°.

