Weapons, tobacco, energy drinks: Cabinet approves list of prohibited items in schools

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a list of dangerous items and substances with which it is forbidden to be on the territory and in the premises of general secondary education institutions. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science (MES), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the list includes, in particular:

firearms, pneumatic and cold weapons (knives, bows, crossbows, brass knuckles, nunchaku, etc.) and their imitations (models, dummies, devices and toys);

ammunition;

explosive and pyrotechnic items;

devices for firing rubber bullets;

gas canisters;

stun guns;

special means (handcuffs, rubber and plastic batons);

tools (hammers, screwdrivers, drills, saws, gas burners);

flammable substances;

narcotic and psychotropic substances;

alcohol;

tobacco and electronic cigarettes;

devices for consuming tobacco products without burning them; energy drinks.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to items used in the educational process, the school's economic activities, school museums, as well as during sports and educational events - provided that responsible persons control them. - the report says.

The Ministry of Education and Science added that the decision was made to improve the safety of participants in the educational process and in compliance with the requirements of the law on the introduction of security measures in general secondary education institutions.

