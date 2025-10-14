"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance is significantly stronger than the Russians, so there is no need to shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of member countries. Rutte made this statement during the 71st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Ljubljana, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding what happened in Estonia… We constantly evaluate every incident, always learn, and make necessary adjustments, for example, the rules of engagement that apply to the military, they must apply to the military. The military must take the initiative in this. But I hear them say that if a plane poses a threat, we have the authority to take extreme measures if necessary. But if a plane does not pose a threat, we will not shoot it down, and then we will carefully escort it out of the airspace. That is exactly what they should do. And I completely agree with this approach, because we are very strong. This is a proportionate response. - Rutte stated.

According to him, "NATO is much stronger than the Russians," and therefore there is no need to shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of NATO countries.

We don't need to shoot down Russian planes just for entering our airspace. We do it if they enter and at the same time pose a threat. If we were weak, perhaps we would have to immediately show that when they enter our space, we shoot them down. But if they do not pose a threat, and we are much stronger than the Russians, I believe that our proportionate response is much stronger and, of course, a clear message to the Russians that we are not very happy with such violations. - Rutte added.

Recall

In recent months, the number of reports of drones flying over European airspace has sharply increased. At least 10 European countries have witnessed mysterious drone incursions in recent months.