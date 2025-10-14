$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 458 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 1316 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 3534 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 10016 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 13032 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 13430 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13044 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 15338 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 15118 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 16343 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.7m/s
68%
751mm
Popular news
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 12230 views
"Unable to play with optimal squad": Rebrov commented on Ukraine's victory over AzerbaijanOctober 14, 03:01 AM • 8168 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 27745 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York06:35 AM • 5748 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 17477 views
Publications
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 484 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 51297 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 51325 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 58725 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 55085 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Gaza Strip
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 24839 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 29574 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 31057 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 30741 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 58177 views
Actual
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times
Time (magazine)

"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance is significantly stronger than the Russians, so there is no need to shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of member countries. This is a proportionate response to a violation if the aircraft does not pose a threat.

"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance is significantly stronger than the Russians, so there is no need to shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of member countries. Rutte made this statement during the 71st annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Ljubljana, as reported by UNN.

Details

Regarding what happened in Estonia… We constantly evaluate every incident, always learn, and make necessary adjustments, for example, the rules of engagement that apply to the military, they must apply to the military. The military must take the initiative in this. But I hear them say that if a plane poses a threat, we have the authority to take extreme measures if necessary. But if a plane does not pose a threat, we will not shoot it down, and then we will carefully escort it out of the airspace. That is exactly what they should do. And I completely agree with this approach, because we are very strong. This is a proportionate response.

- Rutte stated.

According to him, "NATO is much stronger than the Russians," and therefore there is no need to shoot down Russian planes that violate the airspace of NATO countries.

We don't need to shoot down Russian planes just for entering our airspace. We do it if they enter and at the same time pose a threat. If we were weak, perhaps we would have to immediately show that when they enter our space, we shoot them down. But if they do not pose a threat, and we are much stronger than the Russians, I believe that our proportionate response is much stronger and, of course, a clear message to the Russians that we are not very happy with such violations.

- Rutte added.

Recall

In recent months, the number of reports of drones flying over European airspace has sharply increased. At least 10 European countries have witnessed mysterious drone incursions in recent months.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Estonia