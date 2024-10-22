We will make a decision in early November: KCSA told when the capital may provide heating to homes
Kyiv • UNN
KCSA plans to resolve the issue of heating residential buildings in Kyiv in late October and early November. The decision will depend on weather conditions and the downward trend in air temperature.
The city authorities will decide on the start of the heating season for residential buildings in late October or early November, as the air temperature will be on the decline then.
This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Chairman of KCSA Petro Panteleev, reports UNN.
Details
As for the housing stock, we are guided by weather conditions, as we have always done. We can see that the weather is warming up and it is not advisable to spend “golden” gas in the current war. We will be guided by the weather. When there is a tendency for a cold snap, we will launch the housing stock. (...) In general, the norms require that the average daily temperature should be 8 degrees or less for 3 days, then we can make a decision on the start of the heating season. This is the norm, but we can see that there are three cool days, and then the warming is significant enough, so we look at the feasibility of these steps and do not rush to spend a very valuable energy resource. We can see from the trend that around the end of October and beginning of November the temperature will be lower, and then we will make a decision on the start of the heating season
Recall
In Kyiv , 1,200 social buildings, including kindergartens, schools, and hospitals, have already been connected to heat.