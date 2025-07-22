"We will be one family. SAP, as before, remains a department of the Prosecutor General's Office" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko commented on changes to legislation

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
06:15 PM • 14077 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 39840 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 58427 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 58351 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 53396 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 57720 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 47138 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 37723 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27102 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33120 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.3m/s
87%
744mm
Popular news
Enemy drone "Chernika" attacked Kharkiv - mayorJuly 22, 01:18 PM • 22748 views
Kyiv hit by bad weather: construction crane fell, streets floodedJuly 22, 02:57 PM • 6218 views
Court arrested father of NABU detective chief MagamedrasulovJuly 22, 03:14 PM • 21405 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 39904 views
Bad weather hit Kyiv: five people injured, including a 13-year-old girl05:10 PM • 7400 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 98011 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 147364 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 145019 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 141483 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 173299 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bongbong Marcos
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
United States
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media04:54 PM • 40006 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 175083 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 267103 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 279198 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 273099 views
Actual
Truth Social
Facebook
Time (magazine)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

"We will be one family. SAP, as before, remains a department of the Prosecutor General's Office" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko commented on changes to legislation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that NABU is not subordinate to him, and SAP remains a department of the Prosecutor General's Office. He also promised not to take the case of former minister Chernyshov from SAP, which is investigating it.

"We will be one family. SAP, as before, remains a department of the Prosecutor General's Office" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko commented on changes to legislation

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko commented during a briefing on changes to legislation regarding the regulation of the activities of NABU and SAP. He emphasized that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is not subordinate to him, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as before, will work as a department of the Prosecutor General's Office, reports UNN correspondent.

NABU is definitely not subordinate. The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine on the Prosecutor's Office, remains a department of the OGP. And we will be one family. They will work on their criminal proceedings, we on ours. And together we will be one another 

- said Kravchenko.

He emphasized that he would not take away the case of former Minister of Education Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits, from the SAP, which is investigating it.

Some journalists reported, when I was not yet the Prosecutor General, that the new Prosecutor General was appointed to take away Chernyshov's case. And I promise you face to face that even after these changes (the case - ed.) I will not take away Chernyshov's case. The investigation was as it was, and it will be. I will see how they finish, and how then the SAP prosecutors will go and support the state prosecution until the verdict 

- he said.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko also commented on the searches of individual NABU detectives.

We are now working as coordinated as possible so as not to prolong the process. Why was everything different before? Because it was still a Soviet system – political. It was necessary to show results "little by little". And now you can immediately take and do your job

 - said Kravchenko.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in conditions of martial law". The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

Zelenskyy signed a law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO22.07.25, 23:25 • 1208 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9