"We will be one family. SAP, as before, remains a department of the Prosecutor General's Office" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko commented on changes to legislation

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko commented during a briefing on changes to legislation regarding the regulation of the activities of NABU and SAP. He emphasized that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is not subordinate to him, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as before, will work as a department of the Prosecutor General's Office, reports UNN correspondent.

NABU is definitely not subordinate. The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine on the Prosecutor's Office, remains a department of the OGP. And we will be one family. They will work on their criminal proceedings, we on ours. And together we will be one another - said Kravchenko.

He emphasized that he would not take away the case of former Minister of Education Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits, from the SAP, which is investigating it.

Some journalists reported, when I was not yet the Prosecutor General, that the new Prosecutor General was appointed to take away Chernyshov's case. And I promise you face to face that even after these changes (the case - ed.) I will not take away Chernyshov's case. The investigation was as it was, and it will be. I will see how they finish, and how then the SAP prosecutors will go and support the state prosecution until the verdict - he said.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko also commented on the searches of individual NABU detectives.

We are now working as coordinated as possible so as not to prolong the process. Why was everything different before? Because it was still a Soviet system – political. It was necessary to show results "little by little". And now you can immediately take and do your job - said Kravchenko.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in conditions of martial law". The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

Zelenskyy signed a law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPO