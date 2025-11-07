We should not forget where Russia's full-scale invasion began: Zelenskyy on Lukashenka's "kindness"

ukenru
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed again
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
02:58 PM • 9444 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outing
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year
GTA VI release postponed again
We should not forget where Russia's full-scale invasion began: Zelenskyy on Lukashenka's "kindness"

Kyiv • UNN

Lukashenka will pay for allowing the attack on Ukraine from his territory, because the beginning of the full-scale war "came" from the territory of Belarus, Zelenskyy emphasized.

We should not forget where Russia's full-scale invasion began: Zelenskyy on Lukashenka's "kindness"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka has become very talkative in the media, showing how kind he is to the Ukrainian people, but he should not forget that it was from the territory of Belarus that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Lukashenka should not forget, now he has become very talkative in the media, showing how kind he is to our people. We don't need his kindness at 4 AM with missiles, which came. If he thinks that he will talk away our memory with words, we remember everything well, and he will still pay for what he did, namely, allowing the offensive from his territory, the beginning of a full-scale war came from the territory of Belarus. No one will forget this 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka stated that Ukraine may soon disappear as a state. He called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "sit down and agree" with Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine