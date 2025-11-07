Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka has become very talkative in the media, showing how kind he is to the Ukrainian people, but he should not forget that it was from the territory of Belarus that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Lukashenka should not forget, now he has become very talkative in the media, showing how kind he is to our people. We don't need his kindness at 4 AM with missiles, which came. If he thinks that he will talk away our memory with words, we remember everything well, and he will still pay for what he did, namely, allowing the offensive from his territory, the beginning of a full-scale war came from the territory of Belarus. No one will forget this - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka stated that Ukraine may soon disappear as a state. He called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "sit down and agree" with Russia.