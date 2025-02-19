“We must immediately restore order.” Trump orders firing of all Biden-era prosecutors

US President Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice to fire all prosecutors who have remained since Joe Biden's presidency, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to the White House, the agency is "politicized like never before" and was used as a weapon against him.

That is why I have ordered the termination of the powers of all US attorneys who remained from the Biden era. We must immediately "clean house" and restore trust. America's golden age must have a fair justice system - it starts today, - Trump said.

At the same time, the publication notes that the dismissal of prosecutors from previous administrations is a standard procedure in the United States. At the same time, Trump himself fired several federal prosecutors who were prosecuting cases against him a few days after taking office.

Recall

Recently, in the United States, a court overturned a restraining order against "deferred retirement" of government employees under Trump's plan. The decision creates uncertainty for employees, who now have to decide whether to keep their jobs without security.

Earlier, the inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development was fired after the release of his office's report, which revealed the negative effects of the Trump administration's USAID staff cuts.