“We must immediately restore order.” Trump orders firing of all Biden-era prosecutors

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 42592 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 67778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104333 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 71392 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116361 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100846 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116686 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152634 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115166 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109424 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 82772 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 49296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76625 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104333 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116361 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152634 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143345 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175721 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 34541 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 76586 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134011 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135907 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164195 views
“We must immediately restore order.” Trump orders firing of all Biden-era prosecutors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31022 views

Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice to fire all prosecutors from Biden's presidency. According to him, the department has become too politicized and was used as a weapon against him.

US President Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice to fire all prosecutors who have remained since Joe Biden's presidency, UNN reports with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to the White House, the agency is "politicized like never before" and was used as a weapon against him.

That is why I have ordered the termination of the powers of all US attorneys who remained from the Biden era. We must immediately "clean house" and restore trust. America's golden age must have a fair justice system - it starts today,

- Trump said.

At the same time, the publication notes that the dismissal of prosecutors from previous administrations is a standard procedure in the United States. At the same time, Trump himself fired several federal prosecutors who were prosecuting cases against him a few days after taking office.

Recall

Recently, in the United States, a court overturned a restraining order against "deferred retirement" of government employees under Trump's plan. The decision creates uncertainty for employees, who now have to decide whether to keep their jobs without security.

Earlier, the inspector general of the U.S. Agency for International Development was fired after the release of his office's report, which revealed the negative effects of the Trump administration's USAID staff cuts.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

