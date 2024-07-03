We must ensure monitoring of the human rights situation in Ukraine - O'Flaherty

The Council of Europe should ensure monitoring and analysis of the human rights situation in Ukraine. This was stated by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty at the High Level Conference on the European Social Charter in Vilnius, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We must ensure monitoring of the human rights situation in Ukraine. We must conduct analysis, which is also part of the monitoring, because this dimension of social rights can be developed further. In particular, this will allow us to make a periodic report to the UN. We need this so that we can bring those responsible to justice in the future - says Michael O'Flaherty

According to him, there is a deepening crisis in social rights in Ukraine, and in order to overcome this crisis, it is necessary to cooperate with civil society. "Ukraine is lucky because it has a very powerful civil society.

I think the community will benefit when representatives of different parties are involved in cooperation. These intergovernmental partners should also be involved more, better and more flexibly. Regarding the current situation, Ukraine is trying to get international expertise to support the country in the crisis - He added.

