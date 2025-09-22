"We have a strong position": Kravchenko announced readiness for appeal in the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular

The prosecution in the case of the teenager's murder on the capital's funicular is ready for an appeal. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko after the court session at which the verdict was announced to Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We have a firm position, we are ready for an appeal, for cassation. We will seek to have this verdict, which was in the first instance, approved. I believe that we have a confident, firm position, proven not just by words, but by the evidence itself. - Kravchenko stated.

Addition

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former UDO employee Artem Kosov to life imprisonment for the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. The prosecution requested the highest penalty for the accused.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that everyone who committed murder or rape of a minor should receive life imprisonment.

Prosecutor hits woman in Kyiv: Prosecutor General says he will personally represent the prosecution