"We have a strong position": Kravchenko announced readiness for appeal in the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 4918 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 9622 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 16616 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 32593 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 35219 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 23080 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 37611 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 22843 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 33472 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47674 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.9m/s
28%
753mm
Popular news
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 16741 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 28300 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 12733 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 15260 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk11:27 AM • 11438 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 15440 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 16640 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 32619 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 35240 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 37630 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 15444 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 6998 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 28428 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 82905 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 105706 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Bild
ChatGPT

"We have a strong position": Kravchenko announced readiness for appeal in the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the prosecution's readiness for an appeal in the case of the murder of a teenager on the capital's funicular. The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former UDO employee Artem Kosov to life imprisonment for the murder of a 16-year-old boy.

"We have a strong position": Kravchenko announced readiness for appeal in the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular

The prosecution in the case of the teenager's murder on the capital's funicular is ready for an appeal. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko after the court session at which the verdict was announced to Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We have a firm position, we are ready for an appeal, for cassation. We will seek to have this verdict, which was in the first instance, approved. I believe that we have a confident, firm position, proven not just by words, but by the evidence itself.

- Kravchenko stated.

Addition

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced former UDO employee Artem Kosov to life imprisonment for the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. The prosecution requested the highest penalty for the accused.  

The Prosecutor General emphasized that everyone who committed murder or rape of a minor should receive life imprisonment.

Prosecutor hits woman in Kyiv: Prosecutor General says he will personally represent the prosecution22.09.25, 16:19 • 792 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv