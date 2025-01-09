We had talks with the United States about licensing the production of air defense systems - Zelenskyy

Kyiv has had conversations with the United States about licensing the production of air defense systems and missiles in Ukraine. This could become a significant part of security guarantees and it is absolutely possible to do so. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the Ramstein Group, UNN reports .

We have had conversations with the United States about licensing the production of air defense systems and missiles here in Ukraine. This could be a significant part of our security guarantees and it is absolutely possible to do. We have to keep in mind that the last NATO summit, the promises that were made there, they were not fully realized - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine really needs the air defense systems that were promised.

"We ask for immediate delivery of air defense systems," Zelensky said.

