We believe that the bilateral document on security guarantees with the US is ready - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States is ready. According to him, Ukraine expects further substantive work on documents for recovery and economic development, UNN reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Ukrainian negotiating team before a new round of trilateral meetings.

We expect a meeting in the near future, already on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Today, almost all members of the negotiating team were present at the meeting, namely Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Andriy Hnatov, Oleksandr Bevz. David Arakhamia will also take part in the negotiations. I approved the team's framework for the conversation and specific tasks.