We believe that the bilateral document on security guarantees with the US is ready - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the readiness of a bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States. Ukraine expects further work on documents related to recovery and economic development.

We believe that the bilateral document on security guarantees with the US is ready - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States is ready. According to him, Ukraine expects further substantive work on documents for recovery and economic development, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Ukrainian negotiating team before a new round of trilateral meetings.

We expect a meeting in the near future, already on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Today, almost all members of the negotiating team were present at the meeting, namely Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Serhiy Kyslytsia, Andriy Hnatov, Oleksandr Bevz. David Arakhamia will also take part in the negotiations. I approved the team's framework for the conversation and specific tasks.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Kremlin confirmed new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia on February 4-5 in Abu Dhabi02.02.26, 12:29 • 4478 views

The President added that the Ukrainian delegation will also have bilateral meetings with the American side.

Ukraine is ready for real steps. We believe that a decent and lasting peace can be truly achieved. We believe that the bilateral document on security guarantees with the United States is ready, and we expect further substantive work on documents for recovery and economic development.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, Ukraine expects that the American side can continue to be resolute in ensuring the necessary conditions for dialogue.

The de-escalation measures, which actually started on the night of last Friday, help to achieve people's trust in the negotiation process and in the possible outcome. The war must end. Thank you to everyone in the world who helps. Glory to Ukraine!

- the President summarized.

Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"01.02.26, 13:12 • 50428 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
David Arakhamia
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine