We are seeing further accumulations of Russian forces in some areas of the front - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demonstrates contempt for everything the world does to end the war, denying what US President Donald Trump said about a meeting of leaders needed to end the war. Russia continues to launch strikes, but Ukraine will respond to this so that the Russian Federation feels the consequences of its insolence. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

In fact, groups of Russian drones in our sky are an accompaniment to Russian statements from China. Russia's blatant disregard for everything the world does to end the war. Yesterday, the Russians literally denied what President Trump said about a meeting of leaders needed to end the war. These days in China, Putin continues to tell his fables as if he is not to blame for the war. As if someone always "forces" him to fight, kill, drive children into shelters, send thousands of people to storm our positions. And now we see new accumulations of Russian forces in some areas of the front. Only he does not want to be forced into peace. Russia continues to launch strikes. Of course, we will respond to this. We will respond, in particular, asymmetrically, so that Russia definitely feels the consequences of its insolence. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine continues to work with partners to pressure Russia, because Russia hears nothing but force and will lie until its losses are strong enough.

All partners understand this. It is important to have the determination to act. Additional sanctions that really have an impact are needed. Tariffs that limit Russian trade and financing for the Russian war machine are also very much needed. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

As reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing an informational alibi for further strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.