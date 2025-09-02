We are seeing further accumulations of Russian forces in some areas of the front - Zelenskyy

$41.370.05
48.470.27
ukenru
September 2, 11:50 AM • 38625 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 66145 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 108385 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 123990 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 68178 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 130855 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 47887 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 85646 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53233 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108174 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 215654 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 215483 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 205136 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 201821 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 196333 views
Publications
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 38616 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 108376 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 123981 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 74807 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 130850 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 6452 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 22924 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 26242 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 41026 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 85644 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Fox News

We are seeing further accumulations of Russian forces in some areas of the front - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Putin demonstrates contempt for the world's efforts to end the war by denying Trump's words about a meeting. Ukraine will respond asymmetrically to Russian strikes so that Russia feels the consequences of its audacity.

We are seeing further accumulations of Russian forces in some areas of the front - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demonstrates contempt for everything the world does to end the war, denying what US President Donald Trump said about a meeting of leaders needed to end the war. Russia continues to launch strikes, but Ukraine will respond to this so that the Russian Federation feels the consequences of its insolence. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

In fact, groups of Russian drones in our sky are an accompaniment to Russian statements from China. Russia's blatant disregard for everything the world does to end the war. Yesterday, the Russians literally denied what President Trump said about a meeting of leaders needed to end the war. These days in China, Putin continues to tell his fables as if he is not to blame for the war. As if someone always "forces" him to fight, kill, drive children into shelters, send thousands of people to storm our positions. And now we see new accumulations of Russian forces in some areas of the front. Only he does not want to be forced into peace. Russia continues to launch strikes. Of course, we will respond to this. We will respond, in particular, asymmetrically, so that Russia definitely feels the consequences of its insolence.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine continues to work with partners to pressure Russia, because Russia hears nothing but force and will lie until its losses are strong enough.

All partners understand this. It is important to have the determination to act. Additional sanctions that really have an impact are needed. Tariffs that limit Russian trade and financing for the Russian war machine are also very much needed.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

As reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing an informational alibi for further strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

