We are ready for a compromise, but what is Russia ready for? - Advisor to the Head of the OP

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42655 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75674 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104136 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102798 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131247 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103641 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100064 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29375 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114231 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35164 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108704 views
Publications
02:39 PM • 42677 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125836 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163787 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153764 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7734 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13636 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108704 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114231 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138987 views
Actual
We are ready for a compromise, but what is Russia ready for? - Advisor to the Head of the OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27428 views

The advisor to the head of the OP said that Ukraine was ready for a compromise, but questioned Russia's position on the negotiations. According to him, the US supports a quick end to the war.

Ukraine is ready for a compromise, but the question is what Russia is ready for, other than saying that Ukraine has no legitimate government and that elections should be held, and then negotiations should be held.

This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .  

Ukraine should be a party to the negotiations. Ukraine has to determine what works for us and what doesn't. We are showing that we are ready to compromise, our compromise is clear, but what is Russia ready to do, except to say that Ukraine has no legitimate government and that elections should be held, and then negotiations should be held

- Leshchenko said. 

However, Leshchenko did not specify what kind of compromise he was talking about. In addition, Leshchenko commented on Zelensky's words in  an interview with the Associated Press, where he said:

We are fighting, we are holding on, we are doing everything we can to bring peace closer. And today we are closer to it than ever during these three years of war. We have defended our state, our independence, our country

When asked what the basis for the thesis is that Ukraine is closer than ever  to peace, Leshchenko replied:

This is based on the fact that the American administration has declared the need to end this war as soon as possible. And this has the full support of Ukraine, and it has the full misunderstanding of Russia

Addendum   [1

On January 15, when was still a candidate for the post, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine and Russia would have to make concessions to end the war.

In October 2024, Corriere della Sera wrote that Zelenskyy allegedly “would be ready for a ceasefire along the current line-without recognizing a new official border-in exchange for certain Western commitments.

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied this.

At the time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied these  statements by foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia and called them manipulative. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
associated-pressAssociated Press
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising