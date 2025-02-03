Ukraine is ready for a compromise, but the question is what Russia is ready for, other than saying that Ukraine has no legitimate government and that elections should be held, and then negotiations should be held.

This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Ukraine should be a party to the negotiations. Ukraine has to determine what works for us and what doesn't. We are showing that we are ready to compromise, our compromise is clear, but what is Russia ready to do, except to say that Ukraine has no legitimate government and that elections should be held, and then negotiations should be held - Leshchenko said.

However, Leshchenko did not specify what kind of compromise he was talking about. In addition, Leshchenko commented on Zelensky's words in an interview with the Associated Press, where he said:

We are fighting, we are holding on, we are doing everything we can to bring peace closer. And today we are closer to it than ever during these three years of war. We have defended our state, our independence, our country

When asked what the basis for the thesis is that Ukraine is closer than ever to peace, Leshchenko replied:

This is based on the fact that the American administration has declared the need to end this war as soon as possible. And this has the full support of Ukraine, and it has the full misunderstanding of Russia

On January 15, when was still a candidate for the post, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine and Russia would have to make concessions to end the war.

In October 2024, Corriere della Sera wrote that Zelenskyy allegedly “would be ready for a ceasefire along the current line-without recognizing a new official border-in exchange for certain Western commitments.

Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied this.

At the time, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denied these statements by foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia and called them manipulative.