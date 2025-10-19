"We are preparing certain steps on the front": Zelenskyy announced an increase in strikes against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from the military and the SBU on the situation at the front line. He announced this in an address on October 19, UNN reports.

Details

The discussion concerned the Pokrovsk direction, neighboring areas, as well as Kupyansk, the border areas of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and Zaporizhzhia region. The head of state thanked every unit of the Defense Forces for their resilience. He also announced certain steps at the front and responses to the Russians for each of their strikes.

We spoke with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, including about our long-range capabilities. There is an increase in both the range and accuracy of our long-range sanctions against Russia. In fact, every day or two there are strikes on Russian oil refineries. And this is working to bring Russia back to reality. - Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian occupiers used more than 3,270 attack drones, 1,370 guided aerial bombs, and almost 50 missiles of various types last week.