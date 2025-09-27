German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that peace in the Federal Republic of Germany can no longer be discussed. He said this on Friday, September 26, in Berlin at a Summit dedicated to ecosystems, UNN reports with reference to Handelsblatt.

According to the head of the Government, the threat is real. He did not name who he believes this to be, but listed a whole range of actions that have concerned him recently.

Drone flights, espionage, murder in Tiergarten, massive threats to individuals in public life not only in Germany but also in many other European countries. Acts of sabotage every day. Attempts to paralyze data centers. Cyberattacks - said Merz.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, he emphasized that for the first time in decades, there has been a large-scale attempt to shift borders using military force.

And not just somewhere in the world, but in Europe - noted the German Chancellor.

He assured that Germany would continue to help Ukraine. The politician added that Germans do this not exclusively for the sake of Ukraine, but also for themselves.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated at the UN General Assembly that Russia's invasion of European airspace indicates a threat of destabilization for all European countries. He emphasized the growing "disagreements" that hinder the world order.

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson called on Europe to change its approach to security and prepare for possible military threats due to Russia's increasing military power. He emphasized the need for coordination among all NATO member states.

