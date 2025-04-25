$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 12218 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 21957 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 27469 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

09:10 AM • 26893 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 33844 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67665 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 55828 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89905 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86248 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98199 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

"We are not an obstacle to this process": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Starmer's statement regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 798 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the statement of the British Prime Minister regarding peace. Ukraine is interested in the fastest possible ceasefire, but the timing depends on many factors.

"We are not an obstacle to this process": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Starmer's statement regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the statement of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and stressed that peace is a priority goal for Ukraine, and the timing of the ceasefire depends on a number of factors. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tykhyi, reports UNN correspondent.

We are not an obstacle to this process and recovery. We want the fastest possible achievement of this agreement, the cessation of ... for 30 days of fire in order to give a chance to the peace process further. We agreed to this. Where the British leader got such time frames from, you need to ask him. I think he has some vision, maybe the pace and dynamics of this process... We are working to make it happen as soon as possible, and not by any specific deadlines or dates

- explained Tykhyi.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be announced by the summer. He also believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not to blame for the fact that a peace agreement has not yet been reached.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
