"We are not an obstacle to this process": the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Starmer's statement regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the statement of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and stressed that peace is a priority goal for Ukraine, and the timing of the ceasefire depends on a number of factors. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georhiy Tykhyi, reports UNN correspondent.

We are not an obstacle to this process and recovery. We want the fastest possible achievement of this agreement, the cessation of ... for 30 days of fire in order to give a chance to the peace process further. We agreed to this. Where the British leader got such time frames from, you need to ask him. I think he has some vision, maybe the pace and dynamics of this process... We are working to make it happen as soon as possible, and not by any specific deadlines or dates - explained Tykhyi.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hopes that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be announced by the summer. He also believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not to blame for the fact that a peace agreement has not yet been reached.