France is sending Ukraine all the weapons it managed to produce in 2025. At the same time, Paris will continue to support Kyiv. This was stated by President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with TF1, reports UNN.

Details

Commenting on military aid to Ukraine, the French leader noted that he feels great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people, military and leadership. At the same time, according to him, the French army model was not designed for high-intensity conflicts on land.

Therefore, we gave away everything we had. Moreover, we started producing much more and much faster. This is the same "wartime economy" - the President of France clarified.

Macron also said that France is not able to give Ukraine what it does not have. This also applies to the weapons necessary for its own security.

The French leader also reminded that his country had transferred a large number of shells and Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to our country, which, according to Ukrainian military reports, turned out to be very effective on the battlefield.

We not only gave away everything we could, we tripled production. And this year everything we produce is sent to Ukraine. We even returned the guns that we had previously sold to other countries in order to transfer them to Ukraine - the French leader noted.

The President clarified that some countries in the context of military assistance to Ukraine were limited by political considerations, but this did not affect France.

Addition

Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron do not communicate through embassies, but call each other directly via secure WhatsApp or Signal lines.

"They have a rare relationship of trust and responsibility," says Macron's former diplomatic adviser Alice Rufo.