Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 308 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 14201 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 13328 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13758 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42556 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 44748 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 68120 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60922 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66567 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152381 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

We are giving away everything produced in 2025: Macron spoke about military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

France will send all weapons produced in 2025 to Ukraine to support the country. Paris also returned cannons previously sold to other countries to transfer them to Ukraine.

We are giving away everything produced in 2025: Macron spoke about military aid to Ukraine

France is sending Ukraine all the weapons it managed to produce in 2025. At the same time, Paris will continue to support Kyiv. This was stated by President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with TF1, reports UNN.

Details

Commenting on military aid to Ukraine, the French leader noted that he feels great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people, military and leadership. At the same time, according to him, the French army model was not designed for high-intensity conflicts on land.

Therefore, we gave away everything we had. Moreover, we started producing much more and much faster. This is the same "wartime economy" 

- the President of France clarified.

Macron also said that France is not able to give Ukraine what it does not have. This also applies to the weapons necessary for its own security.

A new package of sanctions is ready: Macron threatens Russia with consequences if it refuses to cease fire10.05.25, 17:59 • 5386 views

The French leader also reminded that his country had transferred a large number of shells and Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to our country, which, according to Ukrainian military reports, turned out to be very effective on the battlefield.

We not only gave away everything we could, we tripled production. And this year everything we produce is sent to Ukraine. We even returned the guns that we had previously sold to other countries in order to transfer them to Ukraine 

- the French leader noted.

The President clarified that some countries in the context of military assistance to Ukraine were limited by political considerations, but this did not affect France.

Addition

Presidents of Ukraine and France Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron do not communicate through embassies, but call each other directly via secure WhatsApp or Signal lines.

"They have a rare relationship of trust and responsibility," says Macron's former diplomatic adviser Alice Rufo.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
