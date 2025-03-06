We are currently working on this: Zelensky on the format of the European armed forces

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18381 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110320 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170811 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107543 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343950 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173875 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145102 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196180 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124929 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108177 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
1m/s
60%
"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87298 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11985 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24792 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12576 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21692 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18381 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87310 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110320 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170811 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160641 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21704 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24808 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38835 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47429 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135983 views
We are currently working on this: Zelensky on the format of the European armed forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19819 views

The President of Ukraine stated that the format of the European armed forces will be based on national armies and the experience of partner contingents in Ukraine. Zelensky also supported the ReArm Europe plan for €800 billion and called for allocating part of the funds for the production of weapons in Ukraine.

We are currently working on this: Zelensky on the format of the European armed forces

The format of the European armed forces will rely on the strength of national armies and the experience of deploying partner contingents in Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky while speaking at a meeting of the Euro Council, and he added that work is currently underway on this, reports UNN.

I welcome the efforts of my European colleagues – and this applies not only to the EU but to Europe in a broader sense – regarding the increase of national defense spending and the modernization of national armies. This is needed by everyone in Europe. When we agree on the format of the European armed forces, this format will rely on the strength of national armies and the experience of deploying partner contingents in Ukraine. And this is exactly what we are currently working on 

- said Zelensky.

Zelensky also stated that he welcomes the efforts of the European Commission to rearm Europe, and the plan to rearm Europe is the right initiative.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine04.03.25, 10:59 • 112117 views

Defense funds within this European plan should strengthen all parts of Europe, and I urge to allocate a significant portion for the production of weapons in Ukraine – our industrial capacities are the fastest and most relevant given the current security threats 

- noted Zelensky.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine on the military contingent: we have not received any official proposals.04.03.25, 15:42 • 18153 views

On February 15, Zelensky called for the creation of the European armed forces.

On March 2, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of the future peace agreement.

On February 26, it was reported that French Finance Minister Eric Lombard stated that Great Britain, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to occupied territories or to the front line, its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement.

Canada is ready to join the foreign peacekeeping contingent in case it is deployed in Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
