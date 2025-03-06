We are currently working on this: Zelensky on the format of the European armed forces
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated that the format of the European armed forces will be based on national armies and the experience of partner contingents in Ukraine. Zelensky also supported the ReArm Europe plan for €800 billion and called for allocating part of the funds for the production of weapons in Ukraine.
The format of the European armed forces will rely on the strength of national armies and the experience of deploying partner contingents in Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky while speaking at a meeting of the Euro Council, and he added that work is currently underway on this, reports UNN.
I welcome the efforts of my European colleagues – and this applies not only to the EU but to Europe in a broader sense – regarding the increase of national defense spending and the modernization of national armies. This is needed by everyone in Europe. When we agree on the format of the European armed forces, this format will rely on the strength of national armies and the experience of deploying partner contingents in Ukraine. And this is exactly what we are currently working on
Zelensky also stated that he welcomes the efforts of the European Commission to rearm Europe, and the plan to rearm Europe is the right initiative.
EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine04.03.25, 10:59 • 112117 views
Defense funds within this European plan should strengthen all parts of Europe, and I urge to allocate a significant portion for the production of weapons in Ukraine – our industrial capacities are the fastest and most relevant given the current security threats
The Prime Minister of Ukraine on the military contingent: we have not received any official proposals.04.03.25, 15:42 • 18153 views
Supplement
On February 15, Zelensky called for the creation of the European armed forces.
On March 2, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that his country would send a military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of the future peace agreement.
On February 26, it was reported that French Finance Minister Eric Lombard stated that Great Britain, Germany, France, and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire in the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the European contingent in Ukraine will not be sent to occupied territories or to the front line, its purpose is to ensure peace and the implementation of the future peace agreement.
Canada is ready to join the foreign peacekeeping contingent in case it is deployed in Ukraine.