We all expected this - actress Elnaaz Norouzi announced the joy of Iranians after Khamenei's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi stated that her family in Tehran was awaiting the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to her, the family was ready for a strike after Trump's statement about aid.

We all expected this - actress Elnaaz Norouzi announced the joy of Iranians after Khamenei's death

Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi reacted to the death of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating that her family in Tehran had been waiting for this and preparing for the strike. This is reported by BILD, according to UNN.

Details

According to Norouzi, after US President Donald Trump's statement about his intention to "help," they expected the strike to happen.

We all expected it. When Trump said he would help, we knew the strike would happen. My family in Tehran was ready, stayed at home

 - the publication quotes the actress.

She also claims that the internet partially disappeared in the Iranian capital, and the first videos seen abroad allegedly showed people dancing in the streets and filming explosions.

They were laughing and just happy. Now everyone in Iran is happy - said Norouzi, adding that videos of children in school shouting: "Trump, we love you!" were also circulating online.

Recall

According to international media, the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reported amid massive strikes on targets in Iran and further escalation in the region.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyNews of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Bild
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran