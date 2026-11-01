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Water supply restored on Kyiv’s right bank — Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Water supply to Kyiv’s right bank has been restored, and pressure in the networks has stabilized. The pumping stations are operating normally, and Kyivvodokanal is monitoring the systems.

Water supply restored on Kyiv’s right bank — Kyiv City State Administration

Water supply to the right-bank part of Kyiv has been restored, while the capital’s water-supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Water supply to the right-bank part of Kyiv has been restored. The capital’s water-supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally. Pressure in the water-supply networks of Kyiv’s right-bank part has stabilized and corresponds to the standard indicators

- the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

According to the available information, specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" are currently continuing to monitor the operation of the capital’s water-supply and wastewater systems.

As a reminder

On Sunday, November 1, reduced water pressure was observed in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage at a water-supply facility.

Alla Kiosak

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