Water supply restored on Kyiv’s right bank — Kyiv City State Administration

Water supply to the right-bank part of Kyiv has been restored, while the capital’s water-supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Water supply to the right-bank part of Kyiv has been restored. The capital’s water-supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally. Pressure in the water-supply networks of Kyiv’s right-bank part has stabilized and corresponds to the standard indicators - the Kyiv City State Administration stated.

According to the available information, specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" are currently continuing to monitor the operation of the capital’s water-supply and wastewater systems.

As a reminder

On Sunday, November 1, reduced water pressure was observed in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage at a water-supply facility.