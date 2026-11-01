Water supply restored on Kyiv’s right bank — Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv • UNN
Water supply to Kyiv’s right bank has been restored, and pressure in the networks has stabilized. The pumping stations are operating normally, and Kyivvodokanal is monitoring the systems.
Water supply to the right-bank part of Kyiv has been restored, while the capital’s water-supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.
Details
Water supply to the right-bank part of Kyiv has been restored. The capital’s water-supply and sewage pumping stations are operating normally. Pressure in the water-supply networks of Kyiv’s right-bank part has stabilized and corresponds to the standard indicators
According to the available information, specialists from "Kyivvodokanal" are currently continuing to monitor the operation of the capital’s water-supply and wastewater systems.
As a reminder
On Sunday, November 1, reduced water pressure was observed in four districts of Kyiv due to a power outage at a water-supply facility.