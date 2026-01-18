$43.180.08
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 13831 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 15359 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 40600 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 67209 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 37851 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 47963 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 53782 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 43812 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 69582 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
The Diplomat

Water supply disruptions in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

On January 18, from 3:00 PM, most facilities of the municipal enterprise "Miskvodokanal" in Sumy were de-energized due to power supply disruptions. Water supply will be restored after the power engineers resolve the issue.

Water supply disruptions in Sumy

Part of Sumy was left without water due to power outages, reports UNN with reference to the "Miskvodokanal" of the Sumy City Council.

Due to power outages today, January 18, from 3:00 p.m., most facilities of the "Miskvodokanal" utility company were de-energized. We ask city residents who currently do not have water to be understanding of the temporary inconveniences. Energy workers are working to eliminate the problem 

- the message says.

"Miskvodokanal" of Sumy reported that water supply in normal mode will be ensured after power is restored.

Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damaged18.01.26, 02:35 • 10894 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Sumy