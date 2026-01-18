Water supply disruptions in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
On January 18, from 3:00 PM, most facilities of the municipal enterprise "Miskvodokanal" in Sumy were de-energized due to power supply disruptions. Water supply will be restored after the power engineers resolve the issue.
Part of Sumy was left without water due to power outages, reports UNN with reference to the "Miskvodokanal" of the Sumy City Council.
Due to power outages today, January 18, from 3:00 p.m., most facilities of the "Miskvodokanal" utility company were de-energized. We ask city residents who currently do not have water to be understanding of the temporary inconveniences. Energy workers are working to eliminate the problem
"Miskvodokanal" of Sumy reported that water supply in normal mode will be ensured after power is restored.
