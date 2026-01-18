Water supply disruptions in Sumy

Part of Sumy was left without water due to power outages, reports UNN with reference to the "Miskvodokanal" of the Sumy City Council.

Due to power outages today, January 18, from 3:00 p.m., most facilities of the "Miskvodokanal" utility company were de-energized. We ask city residents who currently do not have water to be understanding of the temporary inconveniences. Energy workers are working to eliminate the problem - the message says.

"Miskvodokanal" of Sumy reported that water supply in normal mode will be ensured after power is restored.

